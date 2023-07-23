Meridian Management Co. Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

