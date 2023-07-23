Meridian Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 96,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $749,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $194.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

