Meridian Management Co. Has $27.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $454.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $458.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.13 and its 200 day moving average is $415.55.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
