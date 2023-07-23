Meridian Management Co. Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $158.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

