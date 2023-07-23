Meridian Management Co. Invests $412,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.72. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

