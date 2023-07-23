Meridian Management Co. Takes $307,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,384.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $286.97 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.27.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.