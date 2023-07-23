Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.93 million and approximately $180,485.72 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002883 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.