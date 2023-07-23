Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00006241 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $40.11 million and $102,878.44 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003321 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,813,300 coins and its circulating supply is 21,480,607 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,813,300 with 21,480,607 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.86015073 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $85,049.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.