MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Cap of $70.66 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $15.82 or 0.00052557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $70.66 million and $1.25 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014029 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,114.88 or 1.00052622 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.23002171 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $856,183.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

