Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MU opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

