Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,981 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $382,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,475,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,769. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $70.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

