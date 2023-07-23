Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MOPHY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Monadelphous Group in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monadelphous Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

Monadelphous Group Stock Performance

Monadelphous Group stock remained flat at C$7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Monadelphous Group has a 52 week low of C$7.44 and a 52 week high of C$7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.74.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.