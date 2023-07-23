Monero Price Up 0.8% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $99.49 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $165.91 or 0.00554573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,916.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00308480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.00829569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00062358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00123776 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,308,913 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.