Moonbeam Market Capitalization Reaches $166.34 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $166.34 million and $1.89 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,076,935,109 coins and its circulating supply is 689,545,535 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

