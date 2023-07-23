Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

