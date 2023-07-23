Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.43.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.39%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

