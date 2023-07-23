My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0299 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $878,024.09 and approximately $220,677.63 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002917 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00010232 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.