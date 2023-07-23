My DeFi Pet Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $874,349.15 and approximately $203,115.15 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

