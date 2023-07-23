National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.93.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

