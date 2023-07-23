National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in National Grid by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,984 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 10.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 347,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.3458 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.12) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,275 ($16.67) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.34) to GBX 1,280 ($16.74) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

