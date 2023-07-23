NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $40.70 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004870 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00045347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,149,811 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 939,747,185 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.45829178 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $39,308,065.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

