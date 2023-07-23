NEM 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.23 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, NEM has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. NEM has a market capitalization of $273.84 million and $10.23 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEM

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

