Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $470.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $427.50 on Thursday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $211.64 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.