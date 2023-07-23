Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,400 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,195 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,407 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

