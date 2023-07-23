Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.58.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

