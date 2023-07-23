Neumann Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

