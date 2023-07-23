Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

IMCG stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

