Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.57% of Nexstar Media Group worth $226,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.33. The company had a trading volume of 198,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,995. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

