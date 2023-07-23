NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

