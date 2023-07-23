Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in UDR by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in UDR by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in UDR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UDR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 560.02%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.