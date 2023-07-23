Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

