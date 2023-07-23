Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $199.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.29 and its 200 day moving average is $197.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

