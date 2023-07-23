Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $219.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.69. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

