Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.94 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,007 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.