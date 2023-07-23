Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

