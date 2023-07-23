Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,787 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,916,793.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,545 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

