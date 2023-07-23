Nkcfo LLC Acquires Shares of 4,200 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.4% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $182.18. 3,845,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

