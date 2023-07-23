Nkcfo LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,793. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $77.77.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

