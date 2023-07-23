Nkcfo LLC Purchases New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX traded up $11.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $554.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,036. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $558.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.01.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

