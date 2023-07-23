Nkcfo LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
PDBC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $18.27.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
