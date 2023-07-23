Nkcfo LLC Sells 28,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nkcfo LLC decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.40. 9,516,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,726,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

