Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.12. Novan shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 2,917,671 shares changing hands.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Novan Trading Down 13.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.06.

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Novan had a negative return on equity of 700.28% and a negative net margin of 128.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novan, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Novan by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novan by 20.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

