Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2023

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVNGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.12. Novan shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 2,917,671 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Novan Trading Down 13.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.06.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Novan had a negative return on equity of 700.28% and a negative net margin of 128.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novan, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novan

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Novan by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novan by 20.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.