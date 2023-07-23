Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 3.8% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $60.74. 6,490,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,576,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

