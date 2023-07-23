Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter worth $816,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.