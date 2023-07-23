Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306,554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Omnicom Group worth $86,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.57.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

