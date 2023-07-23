ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.08.

Shares of ON opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $105.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,553,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

