Orla Mining Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Orla Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.76. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.02.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,720,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 494,216 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,589,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 511,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 202,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

