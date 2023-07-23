Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Overstock.com by 308.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 40.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

