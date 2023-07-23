PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of PACCAR worth $70,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.85.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

