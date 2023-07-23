Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 37,073 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $32,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

